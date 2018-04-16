NEIGHBORHOOD NOTES: Fauntleroy Community Association recaps Food Fest, previews festival fundraiser, more

Toplines from this past week’s monthly meeting of the Fauntleroy Community Association board:

(WSB photo from March 20th Fauntleroy Food Fest – Washington State Ferries table)

FOOD FEST WENT WELL: The annual membership meeting on March 20th at The Hall at Fauntleroy, the Food Fest, was a big success – big turnout and many membership renewals (WSB coverage here). Board member David Haggerty said more than 160 people attended, and for the first time in a few years, the barrel collecting donations for the West Seattle Food Bank was filled to the brim.

BUT ONE THING DIDN’T: Many of the A-boards used to promote the event (and other Fauntleroy happenings) were vandalized, their hinges broken, the board faces spray-painted black. The only ones spared were the three closest to The Hall. Replacements will be sought before future events, especially the Fauntleroy Fall Festival.

(WSB file photo, Fauntleroy Fall Festival)

SPEAKING OF WHICH: The festival’s new chair is David’s son Reed Haggerty, who has served on its board for the past four years. He’s looking at trying some new things during this year’s free afternoon festival (usually held in October) and he’s excited to get going. The annual Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor) fundraiser for the Fall Festival, by the way, is coming up on Tuesday, April 24th – dine at Joe’s (9261 45th SW) that day/night and part of the proceeds will go toward helping keep the festival free and fun. (Look for raffles at the restaurant, too.)

9250 45TH SW: FCA continues to watch the site that, as we first reported last October, has an early-stage proposal for rezoning and redevelopment, but so far, nothing new’s been filed, and no formal application yet. FCA has registered with the city as a party of interest, so whenever something does happen, they’ll be notified.

UPCOMING: Events of note that were mentioned include the Washington State Ferries Long-Range Plan meeting, 6-8 pm May 17th at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) and the District 1 HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability public hearing, 6 pm June 5th at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

The FCA board meets second Tuesdays most months, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).