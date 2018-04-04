West Seattle, Washington

Need a laugh? Get a ticket! Youngstown to host ‘Stand Up for Healing Laughter’

From the WSB inbox, a unique event for our calendar that seems like something you might want to know about in advance, since we don’t get a lot of comedy performances on the peninsula: The 3rd annual Stand Up for Healing Laughter benefit is coming to Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge, 8 pm Saturday, April 28th. This is a “fun-filled evening of standup and physical comedy” that benefits Room Circus Medical Clowning at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The show will feature:

Standup Comedian: Brett Hamil
Human Jazz: Christian Swenson
Standup and Physical Comedian: Peter Pitofsky
Kerfuffle: Linda Severt & Sarah Liane Foster
Physical Comedian: Bill Robinson

If you buy your ticket today, it’s $20 – after today, $25. You’ll also get to cheer for the winner of the annual Golden Chicken Award, going to a “distinguished volunteer” for Room Circus (which you can learn about by going here).

