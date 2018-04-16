West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Morgan Junction duck-family sighting

April 16, 2018 11:58 am
11:58 AM: These ducks seem to be taking Urban Wildlife Week very seriously. The photo is from Cindi Barker, who is worried about their safety but hasn’t gotten any help/ideas so far – she has tried Seattle Animal Shelter and SPD’s non-emergency line. They are currently in the area behind O’Neill Plumbing (WSB sponsor) on California north of Fauntleroy.

12:13 PM: Update from Cindi: “They got away from me under fences . Last seen northbound 6000 block 42nd and possibly along alley. Godspeed!” So – beware of ducks.

P.S. It really is Urban Wildlife Week (here, Seattle Wildlife Week).

  Also John April 16, 2018 (2:26 pm)
    I wish them the best of luck….  Please keep your dogs away from them.

