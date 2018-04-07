Memorial planned April 15 for Donald E. Charles, 1957-2018

Family and friends will gather one week from tomorrow to remember Don Charles. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

Donald Edward Charles, 2/26/1957-4/2/2018

Beloved son, husband, father, and Papa.

Don was a Navy Veteran who worked at various shipyards around Puget Sound and spent many years coaching youth sports.

Survived by his wife Lisa of 40 years, his parents Don and Marilyn, sisters Debra and Diana, and various aunts and uncles. Don had 5 children, DJ (Tara), Michelle (Mason), Kaitlin (Justin), Brentt, and Tumua. He also had 4 beautiful grandchildren, Kaleena, Mason, Kaeson, and Kailayah.

Don had an open-door policy and welcomed everyone in his home. He lived his life his way and will be greatly missed.

His memorial service will be held at The Cove in Normandy Park on April 15th @ 2 pm.