LAST CALL: Taste of West Seattle early-bird discount prices end tomorrow

If you’re thinking of going to the tastiest fundraiser of the year – tomorrow is your last chance to buy your ticket(s) at the early-bird price. The Taste of West Seattle is happening Thursday, May 24th, at The Hall at Fauntleroy – VIP admission 6 pm, general admission 6:30 pm. It’s a benefit for West Seattle Helpline, which provides emergency assistance for people, including helping avoid becoming homeless. You get to enjoy food and drink from dozens of local providers, and it sells out every year – get your ticket(s) now by going here.