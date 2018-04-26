LAST CALL! Registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day closes tonight

The 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 12, is going to be another fun one – with sales of every size, in every neighborhood, all around the peninsula.

More than 300 sales are registered already. If you’ve been waiting until the last minute, we’re writing to let you know … this is it! 11 pm tonight is the registration deadline; right after that, we have to get busy with the map, the list, posters, etc.

Thanks to everyone who’s made this the city’s biggest person-to-person recycling day … if you’re ready to register, here’s the link!