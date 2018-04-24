JUNCTION PARKING: ‘Free’ lot tax-bill update; SDOT briefing Thursday

Two notes about West Seattle Junction parking, starting with an update on the “free” lots:

(Aerial view of The Junction and its lots, photographed by Long Bach Nguyen)

‘FREE’ LOTS’ TAX SITUATION: We first told you in early March about a dilemma facing the West Seattle Junction Association in its continuing rental of the lots where WSJA provides free parking. In short, WSJA was facing paying an almost-doubled tax bill, because its lease with Trusteed Properties, which owns the lots, passes the tax cost entirely on to WSJA in its rent. So a case was being made to the King County Assessor’s Office to lower the rate, at least for the near future. WSJA executive director Lora Swift tells WSB that the assessor will recommend to the county Board of Equalization that the bill be lowered – at least for this tax year and next. It’s not final yet, and it would still mean a higher tax bill for The Junction, which will have to fundraise to cover the added cost – details to come on how you can help – but, as Swift puts it, the break will be “just enough to give us a breather” and plan for the future.

JuNO TALKS PARKING THURSDAY: Completely separate from the privately owned “free” lots, the status of street parking in The Junction is on the agenda for the Junction Neighborhood Organization this Thursday (April 26th), 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon). This is a followup to the briefing that SDOT presented to WSJA two months ago (WSB coverage here), at which time SDOT reps said this briefing would also include an update on the status of a potential RPZ in some Junction-area neighborhoods. See JuNO’s agenda preview in our calendar listing.