JUNCTION NOTES: Spring Clean; flower baskets; Wine Walk

Three notes about West Seattle Junction Association events:

SPRING CLEAN: Junction Plaza Park was headquarters today for WSJA’s second annual Spring Clean. Volunteers got to enjoy the morning sunshine, as well as coffee, breakfast, and a tote bag, while taking on tasks including litter pickup, storm-drain stenciling, painting over graffiti, and weed-pulling.

FLOWER BASKETS: As we’ve mentioned, this is also the second year The Junction is offering flower-basket sponsorships, and executive director Lora Swift tells us about two dozen of the hanging baskets are still available for sponsoring. You get a name plaque that goes up with the basket (and no, you don’t have to maintain the basket, that’s done professionally as always). Go here ASAP to sign up for yours! (We’re proud to have WSB sponsoring one again this year.)

WINE WALK: Also running low – remaining tickets for the springtime Wine Walk in The Junction, 5-9 pm Friday, May 18th. You get ten tasting tickets, snacks, plus a special glass, and the chance to sip while wandering between the merchants that’ll be hosting 14 participating wineries that night. Buy online here (where you can also see the list of wineries and merchants), or in person at CAPERS (4525 California SW).