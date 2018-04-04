IT’S ON! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 registration begins

Thanks to everybody who’s signed up already – we opened registration this morning for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018, and already have sales registered from Alki to Westwood! This year’s sale day – not one big sale, but many sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula – is Saturday, May 12th; official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm, but sellers are welcome to start early and/or end late (when you register, include that information in the text of your “ad” for the map and list). As always, we will have the printable and clickable versions of the map/sale list ready one week in advance so shoppers can make their plans and plot routes. If you’re planning on selling and ready to sign up, you’ll find the form here. (WSB photo from 2017 WSCGSD)
