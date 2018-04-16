West Seattle, Washington

17 Tuesday

46℉

‘In West Seattle, most of the comments suggested a tunnel …’ Sound Transit releases ‘early scoping’ report for light rail

April 16, 2018 3:04 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Three Sound Transit light-rail-planning updates this afternoon:

FULL ‘EARLY SCOPING’ REPORT RELEASED: Want to see Sound Transit‘s full summary of comments from the “early scoping” period for the West Seattle and Ballard extensions? There is it above, and here (PDF), all 226 pages of it. Here’s a paragraph from the opening summary:

In West Seattle, most of the comments suggested a tunnel from at least the western edge of the Delridge valley to the Alaska Junction (the intersection of California Avenue SW and SW Alaska Street), with an underground station within a few blocks of the junction. Several comments requested an alignment through the West Seattle Golf Course, while others requested alignments farther north. Many comments suggested removing the Avalon Station or consolidating it with the Alaska Junction Station in a more central location. Several other comments requested keeping the Avalon Station as an important bus transfer location. Most comments about the Delridge Station suggested moving it farther south. Many comments also requested consideration of future extensions to the south on Fauntleroy Way SW, 35th Avenue SW, or Delridge Way SW. Several others also called for providing service farther south to Westwood Village or White Center now, while others suggested just improving bus service if a tunnel could not be built.

Shortcuts, if you’re interested, include:
Page 191 – Photos of some comments written on easel displays at West Seattle open house on February 13th
Page 202 – Transcription of comments from West Seattle open house

The report also includes the feedback from a variety of groups with interests in various sections of the route, as well as government agencies (which start at page 62).

‘FIRST ALTERNATIVES’ TO BE SHOWN TO STAKEHOLDER ADVISORY GROUP: The next two Tuesdays (April 17 and 24) bring the next two meetings of the Stakeholder Advisory Group, and ST says they will be shown the first set of potential alternatives to the original “representative project” (draft routing). Both meetings are open to the public (there’s no spoken-comment period, though, just observation) and both are 5-8 pm at the Sound Transit Ruth Fisher Boardroom downtown, 401 S. Jackson.

HERBOLD LETTER: At this morning’s City Council briefing meeting, it was mentioned that City Councilmember Lisa Herbold was planning to circulate for her colleagues’ signatures a letter that would ask various city commissions and boards to provide feedback for the light-rail planning process. We’ve requested a copy of the letter but her office tells us that at the mayor’s request, they’re holding off on the letter for a week. So look for that next week.

(added) P.S. A reminder that the next major chance for feedback is at the first round of ST-convened “neighborhood forums” – one is in West Seattle, 10 am-12:30 pm Saturday, May 5th, Masonic Center, 40th/Edmunds.

Share This

10 Replies to "'In West Seattle, most of the comments suggested a tunnel ...' Sound Transit releases 'early scoping' report for light rail"

  • Peter April 16, 2018 (5:36 pm)
    Reply

    Eliminating the Avalon station would be a colossal blunder that would permanently limit access to and capacity of light rail, all to appease one very small but very loud group of junction area house owners who don’t want to see it. I’m angry and disgusted that it is getting serious consideration by ST. 

    • WSB April 16, 2018 (5:59 pm)
      Reply

      Since you mention it, page 27 summarizes West Seattle station-related comments. I’m searching the document via browser search for the word Avalon and on page 18, the Seattle Planning Commission (a city-appointed body) included this in its feedback:

      The Seattle Planning Commission submitted meeting minutes from its February 8, 2018, meeting where it provided comments on station locations, the general alignment, land use issues, and station design.

      Some specific comments about stations included shifting the Interbay Station to the northeast to provide better access to Seattle Pacific University; consolidating the South Lake Union and Denny Stations; concerns about construction impacts from the Chinatown/International District Station, and the need for easy transfers to the existing line and other modes at this station; pedestrian connectivity at the SODO station; shifting the Delridge Station south; and consolidating the Avalon and Alaska Junction stations in one underground station.

      Other comments addressed the compatibility of light rail and TOD with industrial land uses, incorporating affordable housing in the Chinatown/International District, consideration of service to vulnerable historically underserved populations, and design considerations for the guideway, stations, and station access

      Here’s the Planning Commission minutes document.

    • heartless April 16, 2018 (6:03 pm)
      Reply

      I haven’t yet read through the documents WSB linked but I’m still confused about the spacing of the stations.  Last I knew we didn’t even have specific sites for the stations, so it seems a bit early to say the stations would be too close together.

      From what I remember about earlier plans, if the Alaska Junction station winds up being in one of the more eastern locations, depending on where the Avalon station is I could see an argument about them being too close together.

      On the other hand it’s a helluva lot easier to put in a station now than skip it and regret it for the next 50 years as the Avalon area continues to grow.

      • WSB April 16, 2018 (6:07 pm)
        Reply

        Our body of work on all this will probably be tough to wade through to look for that so here’s a shortcut – one of Sound Transit’s graphics for the “representative project” – the draft routing and approximate potential station locations:

        https://www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/project-documents/west-seattle-representative-project-map.pdf

        • heartless April 16, 2018 (6:17 pm)
          Reply

          Amazing, that’s exactly what I needed!  Man, talk about full-service, thank you.

          My newly informed position is that I think it’s better to include the Avalon station.  I feel like it’d just be a chintzy move to not include it–and one that really would let down future generations. 

          Calculating utils is never easy.  

          • WSB April 16, 2018 (6:20 pm)

            I was remiss in not including above another mention of the next major chance for feedback, adding it now as a P.S. too:
            “Neighborhood forum” for West Seattle (there are two others for other parts of the city)
            10 am-12:30 pm Saturday, May 5th, Masonic Center, 40th/Edmunds
            https://wsblink.participate.online/neighborhood-forums

    • JL Pipes April 16, 2018 (6:17 pm)
      Reply

      Yeah, this really makes me disgusted with my WS neighbors. And yes, I own my home and have a car and two kids, a dog, and hobbies. And I still support increased density and transit. 

    • WS Guy April 16, 2018 (6:56 pm)
      Reply

      Avalon Station is a colossal waste of money.  40% of its walkshed is blocked by the WS Bridge and the WS High Stadium.  What would it cost – $200 million?  To serve a small corner of Avalon?  Don’t act like money is free.  Show ST that we are responsible with our priorities.

      Take that money and put it into a tunnel.  Future generations including my children will appreciate the smart choice.

      • Dawson April 16, 2018 (7:27 pm)
        Reply

        Agreed. And with the junction and Avalon stations being only about three blocks apart that makes no sense. Really hope the more southerly routing is used to capture more of the Delridge area walkshed. Just got back from NYC and a six block walk there for the subway was not unusual nor was it unpleasant. 

  • Chris April 16, 2018 (7:14 pm)
    Reply

    We are trying to ascertain what buildings, homes, if any would have to be torn down to accommodate this project.   In the Alaska junction one for instance there is the Alaska Building which houses a number of residents by the parking lot, the building across with QFC, Petco & apartments, etc..   Perhaps this is not even close to that point.   We are just curious.   Is there something that more specifically shows this, or is this project not going to touch any structures.  Thanks.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann