If you’re trying to send us email …

We mentioned last month that our email-serving company was having trouble. While we are working on moving to a different company (not so easy with the huge amount of email we have stored over the past decade-plus), the problem has worsened – not just for us, but for other customers – and our main account has been all but inaccessible when it’s most important, during the day and early evening hours.

Luckily we have a backup Gmail account that works well, so for now, if you’re sending us anything, please send it to (or at least CC it to) westseattleblog@gmail.com.

We hope to have this problem resolved soon. (Side note – this is NOT affecting the WSB website itself, which we moved last year to a different company that’s done an excellent job of keeping it up, running, and responsive, even in times of breaking-news overload.) Our apologies and thanks, as always.