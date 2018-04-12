HOMELESSNESS: Day 2 of Myers Way cleanup; another community forum announced

(WSB photos from Thursday morning)

City and state crews worked again this morning on clearing trash and debris from the greenbelt on the east side of Myers Way; our photos are from midmorning, and the crews were gone by the time we went through again at mid-afternoon. They had told us on Wednesday that they were only booked for two days of work. Since the city’s homelessness-response spokesperson, Will Lemke, had told us this was a cleanup, not a sweep of camps/campers, we asked him today how the work crews were making the distinction between what to pick up and what to leave behind. His reply:

During an encampment removal, the Navigation Team’s Field Coordinators are present on site. They are specially trained to make the distinction between valuables and abandoned items that could be considered trash or debris. Field Coordinators photograph, catalog, store, and provide delivery of items back to owners. For the Myers Way cleanup today, Field Coordinators and outreach workers were working directly with residents to remove items that were considered garbage.

Meantime, if you’re interested in discussing the big picture of the homelessness crisis, not just a specific encampment or area, two local public forums are now scheduled in the next few weeks. Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) has just announced this:

Drilling Down on Homelessness Forum @ Fauntleroy Church

May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm This public forum will dive below surface responses to give homelessness a human face and explore specific decisions ahead if Seattle and its neighborhoods are to turn the corner on this tenacious problem. Speakers from the Transit Riders Union and Facing Homelessness will detail current proposals to gain more low-income housing and lead a discussion about practical and effective community and individual action. This free event is a community service of the church’s homelessness task force.

And we’ve already reported on the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s April 21st forum, 1-3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – this is also public, no admission charge, but the Chamber is requiring RSVP’s; look for the “register” button here.