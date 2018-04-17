Highlights for your West Seattle Tuesday

(High Point Pond Park, photographed by Flickr member alextutu1821)

Tuesday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Guests always welcome at the noon lunch meeting at the Masonic Center – check here for speaker/presentation info. (4736 40th SW)

LIGHT RAIL STAKEHOLDER ADVISORY GROUP: 5-8 pm, it’s the next meeting of the Sound Transit-convened Stakeholder Advisory Group, part of the process to plan the West Seattle and Ballard light-rail lines. Here’s the agenda. Meeting’s in the ST Ruth Fisher Boardroom; public welcome. (401 S. Jackson)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s title is “Sweet Tooth” by Ian McEwan. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

PODCAST PIZZA CHAMPIONSHIP: As previewed here, West Seattle podcaster Andrew Stuckey invites you to stop by Beveridge Place Pub 5-6 pm to try pizza samples to decide the winner of the “pizza tournament” featured in his latest edition. 21+. (6413 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, your monthly chance to hear about crime trends from local police and ask them questions about neighborhood concerns. Plus, special guest Det. Beth Wareing from the SPD Bias Crimes Unit. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), acoustic musicians and singers welcome! (5612 California SW)

