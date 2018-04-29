Highlights for your West Seattle Sunday

(Osprey, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

What’s ahead for the rest of your Sunday:

SPRING INTO ACTION FOR HPIC! Highland Park Improvement Club‘s springtime freshening-up work party could use some volunteer help today. Just show up, 10 am-2 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Second day of this free, fun show at the Masonic Center, 10 am-5 pm. (4736 40th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS MARKET: Now that spring has fully arrived, new produce, products, and plants are arriving every week! See what’s fresh, 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

GARDEN TOOL REPAIR MEETUP: Got garden tools to get into shape for the season? Bring them to the West Seattle Tool Library between noon and 4 pm! (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE FUN RUN BENEFITING JDRF: Noon-4 pm, with free run starting at noon from Ounces. Details here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SPRING POP-UP SHOP FUNDRAISER: From noon-4 pm, Miss Sheryl’s Ballet in White Center is having a pop-up shop/bake sale/photo op with Moana (2:30-3:30) – details here. (9650 16th SW)

LADIES OF SOUND: Musical duo from LA performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘AN OCTOROON’: Matinee performance of the award-winning play at ArtsWest, 3 pm. (4711 California SW)