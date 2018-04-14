Happy 8th anniversary, West Seattle Runner! Party continues Sunday

If you had trouble getting to the second day of the 8th-anniversary party at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) because of the unexpected “guest” out in the street – good news! That work’s done, but the party is NOT over, and you are invited to join Lori McConnell and Tim McConnell as the celebration continues tomorrow. We stopped by this evening for an update on the Sunday plans:

10:30 am – Pilates with Be Pilates

11 am – Run sponsored by Hoka. Mimosas and doughnuts follow!

11:30 am – Assessments with Lora from Biojunction Sports Therapy

Throughout the day, discounts continue on footwear and apparel. And you can find out what’s happening in the local running world any time you stop by – along with their own events and activities, WSR partners with the big events both in West Seattle and beyond, and supports lots of community causes. They’ll be open tomorrow until 5 pm, 2743 California SW.