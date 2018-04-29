HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Rock Club show, day 2

It rocks … it sparkles … it entertains … it educates! All of the above can be said about the West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual show, and if you haven’t been yet, you still have time to get there.

Of course, you’ll see rocks and gems. You’ll also learn about some of them, courtesy of enthusiasts including local kids:

You can find out where the items on display are from:

And you can find out how they were obtained:

The show’s free … some items are on sale if you’re interested in shopping … otherwise, just wander! It’s inside the Masonic Center at 4736 40th SW until 5 pm.