Seen @ first of two West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway drop-ins

(WSB photos)

Until noon, you can drop by Uptown Espresso in The Junction to talk with SDOT about the next phase of planning for the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway, which, as we’ve been reporting, is now planned to extend all the way to North Admiral. The boards set up on easels include more specifics of what they’re looking at, including even the intersection right here in front of the coffee shop:

There are also details of another block proposed for some rechannelization, this one on the north side of The Junction, by Holy Rosary:

If you can’t make it to this morning’s drop-in session for feedback and info, there’s another one on Thursday (April 19th), 4:15-5:45 pm, at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2306 42nd SW. And you can provide info via a new online survey, here – that includes some of the routing and rechannelization options we’re seeing on the boards here at the meeting.