GOT YOUR TICKET? ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ for, and with, Denny/Sealth Performing Arts

Later this month, you have the chance to both enjoy the talents of, and assist, student performers from Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

The Denny Sealth Performing Arts annual fundraiser, Music Night Out, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” will be held on Saturday, April 28th at the Fellowship Hall of UCC Fauntleroy Church. You will enjoy music from the Denny and Sealth Band, Orchestra, Mariachi, Choir and the award-winning musicians in the Sealth Jazz Band led by Dr. Marcus Pimpleton and Ms. Brittany DeLong. Beverages, appetizers, a full dinner and dessert dash will round out the evening. Please join us for this fun night. Early Bird tickets are available if you act fast and can be purchased [here].

The DSPA (Denny Sealth Performing Arts) servers approximately 300 scholars in the Middle School and High School Performing Arts programs.

Band, Orchestra, Jazz, Mariachi and Choir scholars work all year on their craft, and share with the community in a few performances. And performance is a key element in the art.

Many of our scholars will be traveling this spring to destinations such as Disneyland, California and Silverwood, Idaho.

Our high school jazz scholars recently returned from Montana for such an experience. Your ticket purchase allows the DSPA to raise money for scholarships for those students who would not be able to afford the experience of such travel.

Our program serves a population of approximately 63% free and reduced lunch, students. Besides travel, the DSPA helps to cover the cost of maintenance and purchase of musical instruments, band uniforms and all of the small things; sheet music, rosin, strings etc, that, keep our scholars making the beautiful music and creating the amazing performances that we’ve come to expect from our Denny-Sealth programs. Our instructors rely on their ability to write grants and your generosity to be able to provide working instruments for our performing arts scholars.