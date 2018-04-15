Going on this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour? You’ll be helping with seven projects, including saving a Junction mural

(WSB photo, taken this morning)

That’s the “Mosquito Fleet” mural on the east side of the city-landmark Campbell Building in the heart of The Junction – vandalized and fading, but now slated for some help. The West Seattle Garden Tour (coming up on June 24th) has announced its 2018 beneficiaries – the nonprofit efforts that will get grants from the tour’s proceeds – and one is the West Seattle Junction Association, with the money earmarked specifically for restoration of that mural. The other beneficiaries will be:

*ArtsWest (for its Theater Education Program)

*The Arboretum at South Seattle College (for a new message hub and kiosk)

*Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden (for the design and construction of a Victory Garden)

*Little Red Hen Project (for an artistic and functional trellis in its “Winter Feast Garden”)

*PlantAmnesty (to help fund its 10th annual Urban Forest Symposium)

*Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge (to enhance it with three varieties of camellias)

You’ll find more information about the beneficiaries are on the WSGT website. WSGT expects to raise more than $26,000 for the seven projects, through tour tickets (which you can buy online right now), the tour-day raffle, and sponsorship revenue.