West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Newest estimate of when West Seattle Whole Foods Market will open

April 17, 2018 3:01 pm
10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

The WSB inbox has been full of update requests lately, regarding various projects (thank you!), and we’re working on a bunch. First the most-asked question of the week: When is the West Seattle Whole Foods Market opening?

First the backstory: You’ll recall that a year ago, Whole Foods was shelving its plans for The Whittaker (WSB sponsor), second time it had canceled a West Seattle plan – but then six months later, we discovered last September that it was back on, and got confirmation.

Since then, we’ve had one update on timeline, when Whittaker reps told the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce in January that “late spring 2019” was the newest projection.

So this week, we went directly to WFM. A regional spokesperson’s reply:

We are grateful for the community’s excitement for this Whole Foods Market, and look forward to opening during the latter part of 2019.

As for other questions, such as how the chain’s evolution and experiments since Amazon’s takeover will affect the West Seattle plan … no specifics are public yet.

10 Replies to "From the 'in case you wondered too' file: Newest estimate of when West Seattle Whole Foods Market will open"

  • coffeedude April 17, 2018 (4:13 pm)
    

    I am SO NOT EXCITED for this.  Since Amazon took over, they SUCK.  I will never shop them again.

    • No good? April 17, 2018 (4:44 pm)
      

      I’ve not been in one since the takeover–and even before then would only go occasionally.  How have they gone downhill, if you don’t mind my asking?  Thanks

    • kravitz April 17, 2018 (5:12 pm)
      

      Don’t worry, based on the timeline of late 2019 and the insane pace of growth in our area, developers will probably decide to raze the building and redevelop the block all over again…  And yes, I’m being facetious.

  • Max April 17, 2018 (4:44 pm)
    

    So… It will take longer for Whole Foods to put a store in an existing building than for PCC to return to a building that is currently a hole in the ground.

  • NW April 17, 2018 (4:47 pm)
    

    We already have a steel mill bring on a meat rendering plant and low security prison not another popular grocery store! Thanks wsb for the coverage. 

  • Jeff April 17, 2018 (4:51 pm)
    

    Well I’m excited, if only in hopes it relieves some of the pressure on existing stores.

  • sw April 17, 2018 (5:00 pm)
    

    At least there isn’t a giant hole.

  • old timer April 17, 2018 (5:18 pm)
    

    Wow, dead retail space,  in the middle of the Junction, will continue for another year!

    What a treat!

    Maybe the new mayor could do some homeless housing there while the “big boys” figure out what and how they can milk the most money out of the spot.

  • ACG April 17, 2018 (5:31 pm)
    

    When is the Burien PCC going to open?  I thought I heard relatively soon???

  • anonyme April 17, 2018 (6:14 pm)
    

    Agree with Coffeedude.  I’ve shopped at Whole Foods for years, but the changes since Amazon took over are definitely not good.  There are far less organic options available, especially in the produce section.  Produce is often sparse and of poor quality.  Selection has been cut way back, and brands I’ve bought for years are no longer carried.  Maybe that’s because space is being used for Amazon electronics kiosks…  The lower prices promised seem to apply only to newer, lower quality goods.  Shopping has become like running an obstacle course as teams of phone-gazing employees race around the store filling internet orders.  I’m looking forward to PCC coming back, although I hear from employees that they are adopting a more corporate model as well.

