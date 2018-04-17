From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Newest estimate of when West Seattle Whole Foods Market will open

The WSB inbox has been full of update requests lately, regarding various projects (thank you!), and we’re working on a bunch. First the most-asked question of the week: When is the West Seattle Whole Foods Market opening?

First the backstory: You’ll recall that a year ago, Whole Foods was shelving its plans for The Whittaker (WSB sponsor), second time it had canceled a West Seattle plan – but then six months later, we discovered last September that it was back on, and got confirmation.

Since then, we’ve had one update on timeline, when Whittaker reps told the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce in January that “late spring 2019” was the newest projection.

So this week, we went directly to WFM. A regional spokesperson’s reply:

We are grateful for the community’s excitement for this Whole Foods Market, and look forward to opening during the latter part of 2019.

As for other questions, such as how the chain’s evolution and experiments since Amazon’s takeover will affect the West Seattle plan … no specifics are public yet.