7:22 PM: Just got a call from someone who has found a little boy, distraught and alone, on the east side of Westwood Village. He is with police now but they wanted us to post something here. He has short dark hair and is probably 3 or 4 years old. Call 911 if you know anything about a lost child in that area.

7:30 PM: And as is often the case – this has been resolved quickly – finder says the child’s family has been found.