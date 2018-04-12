For your Thursday: West Seattle Art Walk; Words, Writers, WS; more!

(Black-capped chickadee, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared on the WSB Flickr page)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

PRESCHOOL DROP-IN ART: Guest teacher Ms. Lisa will work on art projects with 2- to 5-year-olds, 11:30 am at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TINKERLAB: 4 pm at High Point Library, all-ages STEM-themed crafts. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: The painting above is by Salyna Gracie, who is showing “Deadly Beauty” at Click! Design That Fits 5-8 tonight (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), one of more than 20 venues participating in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. See the new venue map/list in our preview published Wednesday and on the Art Walk website.

WORDS, WRITERS, WEST SEATTLE: 6 pm at Southwest Library, see and hear local author Peter Stekel read from his newest work, “Beneath Haunted Waters: The Tragic Tale of Two B-24s Lost in the Sierra Nevada Mountains During World War 11.” Free as always. (9010 35th SW)

LEARN ABOUT STUDYING AERONAUTICAL TECHNOLOGY AT SSC: 6-7 pm open house tonight on campus at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge – location and map details are in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

SECOND THURSDAY OUT! 6 pm, the Senior Center of West Seattle-sponsored LGBTQ-and-allies group meets at The Lumber Yard in White Center for dinner. (9619 16th SW)

E-BIKES ON THE DUWAMISH TRAIL? It’s one of five being considered for a pilot project by the Seattle Parks Board, which gets a briefing during its regular downtown meeting tonight at 6:30 pm, as previewed here on Wednesday. (100 Dexter Ave. N.)

OPEN MIC AT C & P: Express yourself! 7-9 pm open-microphone session at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) for musicians and singers, all genres. (5612 California SW)

