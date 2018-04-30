West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: West Seattleites’ dropoffs total up to a record-setting Recycle Roundup!

April 30, 2018 5:24 pm
(WSB photo, April 22nd)

So many people showed up for Fauntleroy Church‘s Recycle Roundup on April 22nd, it was a record-setting event, Judy Pickens tells WSB. With 500 vehicles – the most ever – “1 Green Planet relieved West Seattle of 14.6 tons of recyclables for responsible disassembly.” The fall edition will be in September – no date yet, but we’ll announce it when we find out. And in the meantime, the West Seattle Junction Association will have a drop-off recycling-and-more event in late June.

