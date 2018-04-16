FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Beach Drive repaving will resume

We have finally heard back from SDOT about the incomplete repaving project on Beach Drive. A little over two weeks ago, we reported on the notices promising that work April 2nd-6th would include not just the repair of the bumpiest patch at Beach/Carroll, but also resurfacing between Andover and Douglas. But by the end of the week, as shown above, only the Beach/Carroll repairs had been done. We inquired with SDOT, and spokesperson Karen Westing has replied to explain, “Latest from our Maintenance Ops team is that bad weather prevented crews from completing the work on schedule but once this latest round of fronts clears, they will be out there to complete the project. They are working now on rescheduling.”