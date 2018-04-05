FOLLOWUP: Safety additions at apartment complex where 2 cars flipped in 1 night

(WSB photo from last December)

You might recall that scene from the last week of last year – two flipped cars alongside an apartment complex on the SW Genesee hill west of Avalon. It was the aftermath of two crashes in one snowy night, over the span of a few hours starting late Christmas Eve. No serious injuries. The second driver to crash that night, KC, had wondered in post-crash comment discussion why the complex had no safety barriers along the driveway, given the dropoff – and now, KC tells us, that’s changed, with this installation yesterday:

KC adds, in the note accompanying that photo: “After the event, I never wanted any monetary compensation but only for safety devices installed and an admission that there was a clear and present danger! I have had nothing to do with how these have come to be… but they have been installed so others may be spared the over the rockery trip. As far as admission of a hazard… I take comfort in knowing actions often speak louder than words, such is the case here!”