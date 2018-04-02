FOLLOWUP: Providence Mount St. Vincent reopening to visitors tomorrow after norovirus outbreak

Providence Mount St. Vincent has announced that it’ll reopen to visitors tomorrow, after a norovirus outbreak resulted in the facility closing its doors to visitors and even canceling its chapel’s traditional Easter Mass. From administrator Charlene Boyd, the announcement:

We are delighted to report that The Mount will be open to visitors effective Tuesday, April 3 — tomorrow! Thank you so much for your patience during this challenging time.

Your support and cooperation is greatly needed as we get back to normal operations. Although you are welcome to visit if you are well, we ask that you wash your hands or sanitize upon entering and leaving The Mount.

Most importantly, you may not enter or visit The Mount if you are ill. No fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, or vomiting in the last 48 hours prior to visiting The Mount.

Again, thank you for your cooperation and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon!