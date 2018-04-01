FOLLOWUP: Highland Park Elementary playground gets ready for May grand opening

Last weekend, we featured Sam‘s report on Highland Park Elementary playground progress. We received a followup, with photos, from Connie Wolf of the HPE PTA:

Over 100 adults and kids generously gave of their time (last) Sunday morning to move a mountain of play chips and prep the gravel under our new net climber. A huge THANK YOU to our school families and staff, community members, City Year, Pomegranate Design, and Bethany Community Church for turning a daunting task into a community-building celebration. All the credit for organizing the event and getting Phase One of our playground built goes to the volunteer group Highland Park Plays and especially Gretchen DeDecker (Seattle Public Schools Program Manager).

Up next – concrete work is wrapping up, and then we’ll finish getting the chips into the play area. The highly anticipated play structures will be ready for our students in April. We’re planning a Grand Opening Party on May 5th. Stay tuned for details!