FOLLOWUP: Fairmount Ravine neighbors’ 26th annual cleanup, beneath and atop the bridge

(First two photos courtesy Fairmount Ravine neighbors)

Back on Thursday, we previewed the 26th annual Fairmount Ravine cleanup, and neighbors’ plans to hold the city accountable for taking care of the publicly owned greenspace and right-of-way. Above are the volunteers who showed up to pitch in on Saturday, including Matt Algieri, who tells us how it went:

15 interested area residents each donated three hours of their time, cutting ivy from trees, cleaning Admiral Way Bridge sidewalks and removing garbage and debris from under the bridge.

There was a lot of garbage under the East side of the bridge, more than we anticipated. That generated most of the 40 bags of garbage collected and shown in the pictures.

Many ravine trees had ivy removed, ensuring their health and vitality, and both bridge sidewalks are now clean and clear. 15 people working three hours gets a lot of work done!

One note, Seattle Public Utilities sent a crew at 8:30 AM Saturday morning, the start time of Ravine cleanup, to paint over graffiti under the bridge. Yes, 8:30 am, the Saturday before Easter. John Lang asked a person, who we believe was the crew supervisor, about the crew’s work and timing of the work order for this work, and did not get a specific answer. In any case, we worked around the crew and experienced no problems.

Overall the event was a great success. The next step is obtaining Seattle City ownership removing garbage and debris under the bridge.