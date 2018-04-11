West Seattle, Washington

11 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: Cleanup begins on east side of Myers Way

April 11, 2018 2:00 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Myers Way Parcels | West Seattle news

2 PM: City crews arrived on the east side of Myers Way today for the first day of a new cleanup we told you about last week. While there has long been unauthorized camping in the area, city spokesperson Will Lemke told us this would be “work to remove garbage and debris … This will not be a removal of the encampment and no one will be asked to leave.” Navigation Team members, however, would continue to do outreach in the area, he added. When we stopped by, workers told us they expected to be there until about 1:30 pm, and planned to return again tomorrow morning.

2:58 PM: As you can see from the photo added above this line, state-owned equipment is involved too.

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Cleanup begins on east side of Myers Way"

  • Buttercup April 11, 2018 (2:07 pm)
    So people get to stay WE clean up their debris and they will do this all over again? Why was it not required that if a person wanted to stay they had to participate in the cleanup?

  • Rick April 11, 2018 (2:34 pm)
    Yeah,at taxpayers expense we will be continued into being shamed into paying for others. I’m gettin’ real tired of that BS.

  • Amanda April 11, 2018 (3:43 pm)
    It’s just crazy to me the city has spent $195 million on homelessness in the last few years. Yet, we still do not have solutions to the homeless problem. I am all for helping the homelessness in the city.
    My problem is we do not know where all the money went. Not only has the city spent $195 million on homelessness there is a 18% increase in homelessness in the West Coast. Let alone our roads are literally crumbling. It’s just insane……

  • Quora April 11, 2018 (3:44 pm)
    Exactly, Buttercup. Why can’t their continued illegal camping be permissible only if they clean up the filth they create? Is that really that difficult an ask?

    Man, I wish I could break the law AND have the government come clean up after my mess. What catering this is. More like what a complete and utter disgrace.

