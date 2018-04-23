FOLLOWUP: 35th Avenue SW ‘Phase 2’ info now online

Three weeks ago, we brought you first word of SDOT‘s decision about Phase 2 for 35th Avenue SW. The relatively small changes will include adding a stoplight at 35th/Dawson, turn restrictions at 35th/Juneau, the already-promised 35th/Graham stoplight, turn signals at 35th/Barton (which is in the Phase 1 zone), but no continuation of the rechannelization that comprised Phase 1 south of Morgan. When we talked with SDOT’s Jim Curtin on April 2nd, he said the plan would soon be added to the project website, and would be sent to many West Seattle homes in a mailer. That mailer arrived over the weekend, and the website is now updated – including the map shown above (here’s the full-size PDF version) – so if you want to see the official final version, here’s the project page. No further meetings planned, but if you have questions, Curtin says, you can e-mail the project team at 35thAveSW@seattle.gov.