West Seattle, Washington

22 Sunday

50℉

EARTH DAY: Start your Sunday at Harbor/Avalon

April 21, 2018 7:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | How to help | Luna Park | West Seattle news

Start your Earth Day with some help around the spot where Harbor Avenue, SW Avalon, and Spokane Street meet. Tools, gloves, coffee, snacks provided! In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB calendar, here’s the reminder from organizer Roxane Rusch:

You are INVITED to Our Neighborhood EARTH DAY Harbor Avalon work party!!!!!!!

This is a work party to celebrate Earth Day and maintain the work completed through our Neighborhood Street and Park fund grant project.

Please join our party and help us positively and uniquely brand this West Seattle gateway area for all to enjoy!

Don’t worry about RSVP’ing if you haven’t already – just show up to help!

Share This

No Replies to "EARTH DAY: Start your Sunday at Harbor/Avalon"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann