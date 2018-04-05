DEVELOPMENT: Half-microapartment project for 4554 Delridge Way SW

(King County Assessor photo)

Delridge redevelopment continues: A new early-stage project is in the city’s online files for 4554 Delridge Way SW, proposing to replace the 83-year-old house (photo above) with a 3-story building described as 8 one-bedroom apartments, 8 “efficiency studios,” and 8 underground parking spaces. This site is across from the south end of Delridge Playfield and next door to West Seattle’s first microhousing building (4548 Delridge). Again, it’s an early-stage proposal, so no reviews or meetings are scheduled yet.