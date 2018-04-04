Denise Juneau is board’s choice to become next Seattle Public Schools superintendent

If a contract gets worked out, Denise Juneau will be Seattle Public Schools‘ new superintendent, and its first Native American leader. Here’s the announcement sent after tonight’s board vote:

The Seattle School board has narrowed from three to one its choice of a new superintendent. The board tonight unanimously voted to enter contract negotiations with Denise Juneau to take helm of the district July 1, 2018.

“Selecting a superintendent is the most important responsibility a school board has,” said Board President Leslie Harris. “Throughout this process, this board has sought feedback, listened closely and thoughtfully reflected on what characteristics we need in our next superintendent.

“We were thrilled with the quality of candidates, making this a harder decision than any of us expected. Our community and staff have high expectations for Seattle Schools. Denise Juneau is the right pick to fulfill our promise of equity and excellence.

“We have no time to lose on making the best education possible for every student, every day and in every classroom. Education is truly the key to the city’s future, and together, we have to unlock the doors.”

The board anticipates voting on April 25 to approve a final contract with Denise Juneau.