DAY 2! Registration continues for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018

Thanks to all the sellers who have signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 since we opened registration on Wednesday! So far, 35 sales are on the list for what we like to describe as the peninsula’s biggest day of person-to-person recycling – always the second Saturday in May, which means this year it’s May 12th. Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm but some sellers will start early and/or close late (if that’s part of your plan as a seller, be sure to include your sale hours in the up-to-20-words “ad” you include on the registration form).

Already it’s an eclectic list – individual sales, group sales, benefit sales, business sales, from The Junction to South Delridge, individual sellers from North Shorewood to North Delridge, Gatewood Hill to Charlestown Hill, Pigeon Point to Alki Point, Westwood to Seaview, and beyond. The registration period runs three weeks and then closes so we can make (and check and doublecheck and triplecheck) the printable and clickable maps and lists, which will be available a full week before sale day so that shoppers can plan their stops. Planning to have a sale? Here’s where to register.