CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: 3 court updates

Three updates from King County Superior Court files:

KIERRA WARD: The defendant in last October’s Admiral stabbing was in court again this morning for a trial-readiness hearing, postponed from last week. The result: Ward’s trial date has been continued to May 23rd, with another readiness hearing on May 11th, because the defense has just received an expert report and requested time to review it. Ward remains in jail in lieu of $400,000 bail.

SALVADOR SAHAGUN: A month and a half after theft charges were filed against Salvador Sahagun for allegedly not paying millions in sales taxes due from his Tacos Guaymas restaurants, he was arraigned today. Documents from the hearing say he pleaded not guilty. He remains out of custody on personal recognizance.

NICHOLAS WATSON: Three weeks after his return to jail, this suspected burglar/car thief was released last week, according to the county jail register. We reported March 20th that he was booked on a warrant after ceasing to show up for the alternative-custody program CCAP into which he had been released. Checking back on his case, we learned that he was released April 9th, to be given another chance in that program, the “enhanced” version which according to this page includes substance-abuse treatment. Court documents show Watson told authorities he will be living in Everett.