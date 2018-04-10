West Seattle, Washington

11 Wednesday

56℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox case delay

April 10, 2018 6:31 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(August 8th WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Three months after a judge ordered him to Western State Hospital, Gatewood stabbing defendant Ryan Cox is still waiting for a spot there to open up. As we reported in January, a judge ordered Cox to the state hospital for up to 90 days of treatment to attempt to restore competency to stand trial. He is charged with second-degree assault in an incident that left a man seriously injured last August. A status hearing for Cox was scheduled for this week; a court document filed yesterday says the hearing is postponed until July 16th. We checked with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to find out why, and they tell us he is “still waiting for admission,” which is currently expected to happen around April 30th. The up-to-90-days treatment clock won’t start until he is admitted. WSH has long been reported to have backlogs leaving patients waiting,

Share This

1 Reply to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox case delay"

  • Flimflam April 10, 2018 (7:21 pm)
    Reply

    I hope he is admitted and held for the duration, but can’t really imagine that 90 days will cure him magically.  He seems unable/unfit for a life in society unfortunately.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann