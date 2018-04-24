West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

58℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Gregory Thompson back in jail

April 24, 2018 9:18 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Almost two weeks ago, we reported on a warrant out for the arrest of 28-year-old Gregory L. Thompson, whose February arrest on Puget Ridge in connection with guns and drugs had made citywide news. (The photo at right was distributed by SPD at the time.) The warrant was issued because he had failed to show up for a court hearing. Thompson is back in jail as of Monday afternoon, according to the King County Jail Register, which shows he is being held on two warrants for failure to appear in drug cases, with bail now set at $60,000. We’ll keep watching the case to see what happens next.

Share This

No Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Gregory Thompson back in jail"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann