CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Another warrant out for Gregory L. Thompson

You might remember the photo at right, published by Seattle Police when they announced the arrest of Gregory Lee Thompson on Puget Ridge two months ago, after a warrant that netted “hundreds of pills and 19 guns.” We followed up on the case, and found that Thompson had gotten out of jail less than two days after the arrest; four days later, we reported that a felony drug charge was filed against him, and he was back in jail … for nine hours, getting out after posting bond on $20,000 bail. During our routine periodic check of ongoing cases, we discovered that Thompson failed to show up for a court hearing this past Monday, and so there’s a warrant out for his arrest, this time carrying $40,000 bail, as ordered by Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle.
