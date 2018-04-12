West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

50℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Another warrant out for Gregory L. Thompson

April 12, 2018 2:19 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

You might remember the photo at right, published by Seattle Police when they announced the arrest of Gregory Lee Thompson on Puget Ridge two months ago, after a warrant that netted “hundreds of pills and 19 guns.” We followed up on the case, and found that Thompson had gotten out of jail less than two days after the arrest; four days later, we reported that a felony drug charge was filed against him, and he was back in jail … for nine hours, getting out after posting bond on $20,000 bail. During our routine periodic check of ongoing cases, we discovered that Thompson failed to show up for a court hearing this past Monday, and so there’s a warrant out for his arrest, this time carrying $40,000 bail, as ordered by Superior Court Judge Theresa Doyle.

Share This

9 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Another warrant out for Gregory L. Thompson"

  • Starsky April 12, 2018 (2:58 pm)
    Reply

    What’s he look like

  • KT April 12, 2018 (3:04 pm)
    Reply

    Is anyone really surprised?

  • wseakell April 12, 2018 (3:33 pm)
    Reply

    That’s unnerving. Is there a picture of him so we can keep our eyes out and call the police if we see him?

    • WSB April 12, 2018 (3:40 pm)
      Reply

      Mugshots are not available unless people have served time in the state prison system. I am checking with them just in case but have not heard back.

  • Quora April 12, 2018 (4:22 pm)
    Reply

    Great job criminal justice system!

    Why do I feel like every day on here I read another story about just how easy criminals have it? Why would anyone not commit crimes? You rarely do time and you are back on the streets quickly to re-offend.

  • maryv April 12, 2018 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    Why are so many people curious on what he looks like? Even if you did spot him and you called the police would they really get there in time to “nab” him??? So many armchair detectives here in WS.

    I hate to say it, if he does get caught and put back into jail he’ll more than likely bail himself out again because crime does pay…not in a good way but it does, why do you think there are so many criminals.

    • WSB April 12, 2018 (4:44 pm)
      Reply

      They might! That really has happened. Although police also tend to know where their so-called “frequent flyers” tend to hang out – we often hear scanner discussion of warrant arrests. (We don’t always know WHO, though, or we’d have more reports about them. We do watch the jail register for names we recognize.

  • Starsky April 12, 2018 (4:39 pm)
    Reply

    Maryv,  it’s called being active. Peace

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann