CRIME WATCH: 2 arrested in Seattle Police undercover operation in White Center

12:37 PM: From SPD Blotter:

A man and a woman were arrested late Thursday afternoon after they attempted to sell stolen tires to undercover detectives in White Center. The suspects also showed up to the meet with a handgun and a large amount of heroin.

Major Crimes Task Force detectives were assisting a victim who had reported their 2001 Subaru Impresa stolen from Kirkland. The stolen car was recovered in West Seattle on Wednesday, but it had been stripped of its tires. The next day the victim located what looked like his stolen Subaru tires being sold on the site Offer Up. The victim was able to prove the tires and rims were his because he had the receipts and the DOT number stamps for the tires in question.

A detective, posing as an interested buyer, contacted the seller and arranged to meet at a location in White Center. The female seller showed up with a male passenger in her car. After verifying that the DOT numbers matched on the tires, patrol officers arrested both the female and male for trafficking in stolen property. A handgun was visible on the passenger side floorboard of the suspect’s car. The car the suspects arrived in was impounded pending a search warrant. The tires will be returned to the victim as soon as the search warrant is served.

The 25-year-old female admitted to being a heroin dealer and was in possession of 95 grams of heroin. The 25-year-old male suspect was a convicted felon, and prohibited from possessing a gun.

Both suspects were interviewed by detectives and later booked into the King County Jail for trafficking in stolen property, gun, and drug charges. Major Crimes detectives will continue to follow up on this case.