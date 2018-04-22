COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration deadline Thursday

200+ sales are signed up already for the 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 12th! And if you are planning a sale but haven’t signed up yet – don’t wait much longer, because Thursday night (April 26th) is the registration deadline.

Right after that, we start making the printable and clickable versions of the map/list so they’ll be ready a week in advance (starting May 5th) here on WSB and at westseattlegaragesale.com.

Ready to register? Go here! (Be sure to have your up-to-20-words “ad” ready highlighting what you’re selling, any unique items, any extra hours, etc.)