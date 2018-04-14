COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018!

Quick update – 110 sales are now ready to get on the map for the 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, exactly four weeks away – Saturday, May 12th! Individual sales, block sales, group sales, business sales, benefit sales … Alki Point to Arbor Heights, North Delridge to South Delridge to Puget Ridge, and all neighborhoods inbetween.

If you have just a bit of stuff to sell and/or nowhere to sell it, Hotwire Coffee‘s courtyard has space again this year – check in directly with them. Otherwise, get yourself on the WSCGSD map by registering here. And if you’ll be shopping, watch here on WSB and on the WSCGSD website for the printable/clickable versions of the map/list one week in advance.