COUNTDOWN: 1 month until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018!

April 12, 2018 8:30 pm
Quick update: Just one month to go until that magical day of shopping, selling, and socializing … the 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 12th. We’re now into the second week of registration, and on the brink of the 100-sale milestone. And as usual, sellers are signing up from all corners of West Seattle – the latest sellers to join the list are from High Point, Pigeon Point, Luna Park, and Admiral, among other neighborhoods. Small sales, big sales, business sales, private sales, nonprofit fundraisers … whatever you have planned, here’s how to get on the map/list (which we publish a week in advance so there’s time to plan!).

