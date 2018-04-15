CONGRATULATIONS! Regional success for West Seattle BMX racer Colton Fukano

West Seattle’s young BMX (bicycle motocross) star Colton Fukano is on the move again. We received the photo and update this weekend from his mom Shawnda Fukano:

Colton competed in the Great Northwest Nationals BMX race in Redmond, Oregon (last) weekend. He placed 4th on Saturday and 1st on Sunday in the 6 year old intermediate class. The race brought kids together from five different states. Colton races for Sonic BMX and practices at North Seatac BMX track. A big thanks to coach Jamie Stenson and team sponsor Sprocketts Recycled Bicycles shop.

As first reported here almost two years ago, Colton has been riding since he was three, and won a championship at four!