CONGRATULATIONS! Holy Rosary boys’ volleyball teams in championship games tonight

April 29, 2018 3:02 pm
Thanks to Kristen for the photo and report:

Both the 6th-grade and 7th-grade Holy Rosary boys’ volleyball squads have made it though playoffs to play in (tonight’s) CYO championship games @ Blanchet HS. Above, 7th grade boys, coached by Steve Fredrickson and Paul Barton; team from top center – Ryder M. (#14), P.J. B. (#10), Ethan A. (#6), Carter J. (#4), Jameson Y. (#33), Jack N. (#13), Torin H (#3), George J. (#11).

6th Grade Boys play @ 5:00 pm vs. St. Anne
7th Grade Boys play @ 6:30 pm vs. ASB (Assumption St. Bridget)

Good luck, Gators!

If you want to cheer them on, Blanchet is at 8200 Wallingford Ave N.

