CONGRATULATIONS! Highline Premier FC Girls ’02 team wins Washington Cup

Thanks to Craig Page for the photo and report:
We’d like to share with our community that the Highline Premier FC Girls ’02 team won the Gold Division Washington Cup this weekend. Several players live in West Seattle and attend West Seattle, Chief Sealth, and Kennedy High Schools. The team will go on to play regionals in Idaho in June. This group of young ladies has been together for several years and worked hard all season to accomplish this goal. We’re very proud of the players, the dedicated coaching staff (John and Abraham), and this local soccer club!
The final match was this morning at Starfire in Tukwila.
