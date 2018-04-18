CONGRATULATIONS! Duwamish Rowing Club youth compete in Oregon regatta

Thanks to Sarah Blum for the update and photos from a recent competition involving youth from our areas one-of-a-kind Duwamish Rowing Club:

The youth of the Duwamish Rowing Club competed for the first time at the Covered Bridge Regatta on Dexter Lake, 15 miles southeast of Eugene, OR, and came home winners.

They have been in training through the winter and rowing four days a week since March.

On Saturday April 14th their junior novice quad won silver with rowers: Hazel Dahlquist,

Jessica Schwarz, Eve White, and Rheea DeLora, and led by Coxswain Lilly Kurtz. They had two different heats and won second in the final heat:

Rowers Molly McDonald and Rheea DeLora won silver in their junior doubles race:

Hazel Dahlquist and Laurel Glassley received a hard-won bronze medal for their junior doubles race:

The Duwamish Rowing Club is very proud of all of our youth rowers, their dedication and hard work has paid off. There are more races to come as they look forward to Youth Regionals in May. We are grateful for all the support we received from the community at our FUNdraiser April 7th. Our website is DuwamishRowingClub.org and we are constantly in need of community support and donations.