CLEANING IN THE RAIN: ‘Small but mighty’ effort by South Delridge Community Group

Thanks to Connie Wolf for the photos and report!

A small but mighty group of neighbors got together on this drizzly morning to pick up litter around Westwood Village.

For the past two years, the South Delridge Community Group has been meeting monthly to clean up in and around our neighborhood. Got a suggestion for which main streets, side streets, and alleys we should tackle next? We’d love to hear it! Even better, join us at a cleanup – we always meet the second Saturday of each month from 10-11 am. It’s a great way to start the weekend, keep our streets clean, meet neighbors, and build community!