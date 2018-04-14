West Seattle, Washington

CLEANING IN THE RAIN: ‘Small but mighty’ effort by South Delridge Community Group

April 14, 2018 7:46 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
Thanks to Connie Wolf for the photos and report!

A small but mighty group of neighbors got together on this drizzly morning to pick up litter around Westwood Village.

For the past two years, the South Delridge Community Group has been meeting monthly to clean up in and around our neighborhood. Got a suggestion for which main streets, side streets, and alleys we should tackle next? We’d love to hear it! Even better, join us at a cleanup – we always meet the second Saturday of each month from 10-11 am. It’s a great way to start the weekend, keep our streets clean, meet neighbors, and build community!

Send your suggestion to sdelridgecommunitygroup@gmail.com.

  • Karen Lyons April 14, 2018 (8:23 pm)
    Earth Corp! They are amazing! We were at our Solstice P-Patch spreading our compost delivery and the Earth Corp was there digging out the Himalayan invasive Blackberries up on our hillside.  The Earth Corp are amazing!  It takes so much strength to dig out these invasive! And they use simple tools. They are saving our gardens, wow!

    • WSB April 14, 2018 (8:34 pm)
      Their work parties are in our calendar too, as was this one with SDCG. Lots of great folks out every weekend, and all welcome assistance!

