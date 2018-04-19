BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars closed this Saturday

A post shared by Thunder Road Guitars (@thunderroadguitars) on Apr 18, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Though physically headquartered in The Junction, Thunder Road Guitars (4736 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a lively online presence, including Instagram photos like the one above that guitar lovers go wild for. TRG asked us to let you know that the Junction store will be closed Saturday “as we will be attending the Tacoma Guitar Festival at the Tacoma Dome all weekend with a large amount of our inventory,” explains proprietor Frank Gross. Back to regular days/hours next week.

P.S. TRG is again signed up to be part of May 12th’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, which includes business sales as well as individual, group, block, nonprofit, etc. sales! One more week to register if you’re planning to be part of it.