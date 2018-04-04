BIZNOTE FOLLOWUPS: Ex-Baskin Robbins on Admiral; West Seattle Produce

Two followup food-related notes this afternoon:

(WSB photo from last week – the windows have since been further papered)

WHAT’S GOING IN AT THE EX-BASKIN ROBBINS: Since noting the disappearance of Admiral Baskin-Robbins 3 months ago, and the fact it had been on the market, we’ve been watching for signs of something new. Finally those signs emerged recently – work crews, equipment removal, window-papering, reader tips. No permit filings on record but after going by daily and talking to workers there today, we have a bit of info: They say it’s going to be a restaurant with Mediterranean food, to be called Gyros Heroes, and that they hope to be open in about three months. More details when we get them.

WEST SEATTLE PRODUCE: 3+ months after the much-loved produce-and-more business closed at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW, forced out by impending redevelopment, it has yet to find a new location. We checked in this week after noting that they had hoped to announce a new location by spring, and we are now two weeks into that season. WSP’s reply: “We have not found a home yet. It’s been tough trying to find a place that will work for us in the area but we have not given up.”