BIZNOTE: Canna West Seattle moving across the street soon

(WSB photo)

You might have noticed the work under way – including a brighter new coat of paint – at the 95-year-old Craftsman house at 5440 California SW. That will soon be the new home of Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor), currently located across the street at 5435 California SW. The “new” location is actually the one for which proprietor Maryam Mirnateghi originally received what was West Seattle’s first recreational-cannabis license, as we reported in February 2016. Permits took longer than planned, so she opened across the street instead, and now, more than a year later, is almost ready to move into 5440. We stopped by Canna this afternoon to ask Mirnateghi about the timeline; pending inspections and final approval from the Liquor and Cannabis Board, she hopes to be open at 5440 in mid-May.